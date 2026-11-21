•Says hospital now modernising 69-yr-old power infrastructure to tackle electricity problem

As the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, marks 69 years of its establishment, the Chief Medical Director, Professor Jesse Abiodun Olubanjo Otegbayo, speaks on the hospital’s longstanding operational challenges, particularly electricity supply; its capacity to deliver specialised medical services, and other issues with KUNLE OYELEYE.

As UCH marks 69 years, what would you consider some of the major achievements of your administration, particularly in addressing the hospital’s electricity challenges?

We have done a lot. When I came on board, I inherited an outstanding electricity debt of over ₦300 million owed to IBEDC. We have been able to settle that. In fact, during my tenure, I have paid over ₦3.2 billion to IBEDC. When we experienced the electricity challenge, the issue was reported by the media. They tabulated the figures and got the data correctly, although I did not even know how they obtained the information. I have paid all the outstanding amounts we owed during my tenure. The problem at the time was that we worked with the University of Ibadan College of Medicine, which also had a presence here. Unfortunately, the university was owing a substantial amount. At a point, about 50 per cent of the indebtedness was not that of UCH.

I spoke with the Managing Director of IBEDC and proposed that we should pay the debt in instalments, but he refused. The amount was close to ₦500 million, and there was no way we could pay it at once. Eventually, we involved the Federal Government. Chief Adebayo Adelabu, who was then the Minister of Power, came and asked me how I could make the payment. I explained what I had discussed with the MD of IBEDC and that the MD had refused to accept. He eventually agreed to after the minister intervened. That was how we were able to resolve the problem.

Beyond settling the electricity debt, what specific infrastructure investments have you made to ensure a stable power supply?

We have done a lot in that area. Just two weeks ago, I commissioned a digitalised 11kV power substation. We have replaced the analogue substations that had been installed since 1957, when the hospital was established, with digital infrastructure. The old analogue system had been in place for 69 years. We have now replaced it with a modern digital system. We also replaced the analogue panel at the 33kV substation, through which electricity is supplied directly to UCH, with a digital panel in 2023, following the incident. This administration has spent more on power infrastructure than any previous administration in the institution. It is just that we came in at a time when the old facilities were deteriorating, electricity tariffs were increasing and services were expanding. We have more than 80 departments and units in UCH, and naturally, electricity consumption will increase. We have people who donated solar facilities to us, and we do not reject donations. If you look around the hospital environment, you will see a lot of solar panels. That is part of the measures we adopted to address the power supply challenges.

There have been reports about President Bola Tinubu’s proposed intervention in the hospital’s electricity supply. What is the status of that project?

We are happy that the president has promised us a five-megawatt solar farm. Officials have visited through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), and when the project is completed, it will permanently address our electricity challenges. We believe that this will be a major intervention for the hospital, considering the importance of uninterrupted electricity to healthcare delivery.

How has the hospital been able to sustain electricity supply despite the challenges associated with increasing tariffs and the controversy over its classification under Band A?

We now have 24-hour power supply. Over the years, electricity tariffs have continued to increase. We were placed on Band A, even though, according to our experience, we were not receiving the level of electricity supply expected under that classification. Unfortunately, justice could not be secured despite reporting the matter to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). The commission intervened, but not much was done to address the situation. There is also a provision in the country’s electricity regulations that prohibits a distribution company from disconnecting premises where it knows that a life-support machine is in use. Despite the presence of such equipment in our hospital, we experienced disconnection. That was what we went through, but the problem has since been resolved.

Since you assumed office, what major medical breakthroughs would you want Nigerians to associate with your administration?

In our centre here, when I came on board, the building for In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) had already been constructed. However, it was not functional because of a lack of equipment. We ensured that the necessary equipment was provided. The first IVF procedure was carried out in 2020, and in April 2021, we celebrated the first successful IVF delivery at UCH, which resulted in triplets. For us, that was a great achievement. Beyond that, we have other developments, including radioiodine treatment for thyroid conditions, including thyroid cancer. We also have a Nuclear Medicine Department, which provides specialised diagnostic and treatment services. We sent one of our medical officers to South Africa, where he spent five years undergoing training as a nuclear medicine specialist. He has now returned and is working here. The Federal Government has also been engaging him to assist in establishing similar facilities in other parts of the country. These are major achievements for us.

There is also the development concerning postgraduate training in emergency medicine. What does this mean for UCH and the country’s healthcare system?

We have secured approval from the National Postgraduate Medical College for the establishment of an Emergency Medicine Department to train resident doctors in emergency medicine up to consultant level. This is a major development because of the importance of emergency medical services in our healthcare system. The approval will strengthen the capacity to train specialists who can provide emergency care and improve the country’s response to critical medical situations.

Your administration recently participated in an anti-fraud awareness roadshow. What does the campaign signify to you as a public-sector leader?

This is a very important issue in our country today. That is why I am glad to join them in this anti-fraud roadshow. A lot of fraud cases are being reported in both the private and public sectors of our society. This has damaged many things. Resources meant for the generality of the people and for the good of the citizenry are usually diverted or channelled into individual pockets. That does not augur well for us as a country, as individuals or as citizens of the world. That is why I am glad to participate in the anti-fraud roadshow in my office to disseminate awareness about the dangers of fraud.

As a Professor of Medicine, can we say that fraud is only found within the financial sector, or does it occur everywhere?

It is found everywhere. Let me tell you, recently in my home village, a member of a family close to mine, whom I will not mention, sold community land to outsiders for millions of naira. That is not a financial-sector issue, but a family and community matter. Fraud is therefore widespread in many areas. I would not say it is limited to the financial sector.

Does this also happen in the medical profession?

Definitely. Fraud starts from little things, such as some health workers collecting undue payments or other forms of gratification from patients they are supposed to help. We occasionally see such cases, and we condemn them in totality. We also follow the appropriate channels to ensure that those involved are dealt with. So, fraud happens in hospitals as well.

Is it possible to stamp out fraud completely?

Fraud is not peculiar to Yoruba, Igbo or Hausa people. It is a problem that exists across societies.

Even in America, where democracy has been practiced for over 200 years, we still hear of incidents of fraud, even at the highest levels of governance. So, it is not something we can stamp out completely, but it is something we can minimise. One of the reasons many people who engage in fraud continue to do so is that laws and rules are not properly enforced. They believe that if they commit fraud, they can escape justice. My advice is that we should ensure that the laws are implemented and that anyone found culpable is punished, regardless of who the person is. If there are consequences and people are certain that they will be punished for their actions, it is unlikely that many will engage in fraud. There may still be a few cases, though.

What measures have you put in place to protect patients who come to the hospital from financial exploitation and other forms of misconduct?

You know, it is a two-way traffic. Usually, a judge does not go out looking for criminals. I hope you understand that analogy. The judge sits in his court. Lawyers or accusers bring cases before him, and he adjudicates to ensure that justice is done. He applies the law. My position is that I act on what is reported to me. It is not possible for me, as an individual, to go around all the departments. We have more than 80 departments and units in this hospital, so it is not possible for any chief executive to monitor every activity personally. However, we have officers and bodies responsible for handling such complaints. For example, we have SERVICOM, which stands for Service Compact with All Nigerians. Through this channel, you can report incidents of wrongdoing by any member of our staff. We also have the Information Department, where you can provide information. All these reports ultimately come to my table. Of course, when I came on board, I also established a Special Duties Unit where people can freely lodge complaints or report non-financial issues. If you think an area is not properly maintained, you can report it, and I can assure you that the management will take appropriate action on any information received, even if it is submitted secretly or anonymously.

How safe is the identity of anyone who provides information about fraudulent activities or other forms of wrongdoing, and how does the management handle such reports?

We investigate and establish the facts. Although we are not law enforcement agents, we work with the Department of State Services (DSS), the police and other government agencies.

What would you want Nigerians to remember about UCH as the institution celebrates 69 years of service?

We have done a lot. We are continuously working to improve the hospital, upgrade our facilities and strengthen the services we provide. We came in at a time when some of the old facilities were deteriorating, but we have taken steps to address those challenges. We have more than 80 departments and units, and our responsibility is to ensure that the hospital continues to function effectively. Our investments in electricity infrastructure, the development of specialised medical services and the training of medical personnel are all part of our efforts to move the institution forward. We are committed to improving healthcare delivery and ensuring that UCH continues to serve Nigerians.