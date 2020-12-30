We have no plan to impose N500,000 fine on violators of curfew during crossover services, says Lagos government

The Lagos State government on Wednesday said contrary to some media reports that it planned to impose fines ranging from N20,000 to N500,000 on violators of curfew during the crossover services in the state, it never had any intention to do so.

Some online media reported on Wednesday afternoon that the state had decided to impose the fine following its insistence that the midnight to 4:00 a.m. curfew is still in force in the state.

However, the state government, through its Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement said such reports are inaccurate and misleading.

According to the statement: “The attention of the Lagos State government has been drawn to an online news quoting the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, as saying fines ranging between N20,000 and N500,000 will be imposed on violators of the curfew on December 31, 2020. This is inaccurate and misleading.

“The government is advising residents to comply with COVID-19 protocols because the cases are rising. The role of religious organisations in fighting the pandemic is well noted.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria has issued a statement on how churches should conduct their watchnight services.

“The Sanwo-Olu administration has maintained a harmonious relationship with religious organisations and has confidence in the ability of their leaders to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols amid the clamour for crossover services.”