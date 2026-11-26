The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has denied reports that it is planning to dismiss workers.

The APC spokesperson in Oyo State, Olawale Sadare, made the assurances in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the APC spokesperson warned the leadership of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against allegedly sponsoring campaigns of calumny against President Bola Tinubu, Senator Alli and other APC chieftains.

The party reassured civil servants, pensioners, and other public sector workers that if its governorship candidate, Senator Sarafadeen Alli, wins the 2027 election, they can expect improved welfare, regular promotions, and better working conditions.

The party said Alli would introduce a new relationship between the government and workers, promising to address issues of alienation, deprivation and poor welfare allegedly experienced under the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Sarafadeen Alli has explained how he would better the lot of the people of Oyo State (including government workers) in the campaign manifesto which was released in Ibadan a few weeks ago. To start with, the APC government at the centre has made it inexcusable for state governors and local government council chairmen to owe workers and pensioners salaries and allowances because humongous monthly allocations are being paid to them by the federal government.

“All category of serving and retired civil/public servants, including those working in the MDAs, public school teachers, tertiary institution academic and non-academic staff, local government council staff, among others, would begin to experience a new lease of life to their admiration.

“Apart from the guarantee of safety at workplace and conducive working environment, the APC government of Sen. Alli would break the yoke of alienation and deprivation which the Makinde administration has place on government workers in the state as they would be carried along and allowed to do their job without forcing shylock consultants on them.

He added that the administration would guarantee workplace safety, provide a conducive working environment and ensure that workers were adequately involved in government activities.

He further pledged that workers would have access to regular training and retraining programmes, both within and outside the country, while their promotions and financial entitlements would be granted as and when due.