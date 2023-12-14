On Wednesday, the federal government distanced itself from the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State involving the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, his loyalists, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, saying that the former governor’s position is not shared by the government.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this in a chat with State House correspondents after briefing on the outcomes of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the presidential villa in Abuja.

He maintained that the federal government had no hand in creating the crisis, which has seen the FCT minister and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly pitted against Governor Fubara.

On account of the crisis, 27 of the lawmakers had announced their defection from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC), leading to their seats being declared vacant by the Legislature.

Asked whether the federal government shares Wike’s position on the matter as a member of the federal cabinet, the information minister stated: “Well, he is a federal cabinet member; he is involved in the situation in the state. That cannot be a federal government position. How can it be the federal government’s position?”

Idris stressed that the federal government is keen to ensure peace and tranquilly in every part of the country, including Rivers, saying: “Well, the federal government is always interested in the well-being of all the states, and in that direction, the federal government will always align with everyone in Nigeria to make sure that there is peace and tranquilly in all parts of this country.

“But you know that what has happened in Rivers is not a creation of the federal government. It is a political problem that is brewing in the state.

“Of course, the government will ensure that there is peace and stability for all Nigerians, including River State, but you can’t say that this is a creation of the federal government. The federal government never had any hand in creating that problem.”

On the allegation raised by Asari Dokubo, accusing President Bola Tinubu of ignoring the festering crisis in Rivers State, the government’s spokesman noted that what the leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force said is only advisory.

“I saw Asari Dokubo’s message. It was an advisory. He made an advisory. And when you make an advisory, you allow time to see whether the person to whom you have given the advice will look at it again and come back to you. That does not suggest anything. That doesn’t suggest that the federal government created that problem. It was never a creation of the federal government. It is a creation of the political situation in River State.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…