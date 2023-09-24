The Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Niger State chapter has expressed optimism in the State Governor Hon Mohammed Umaru Bago’s promise to commence payment of their retirement benefits by next month (October 2023).

The Chairman of Retirees Pressure Group, who doubles as Chairman of the Joint Action Committee, Mr Daniel Stephen Zitta, stated this in an interactive session with the newsmen on the sidelines of his meeting with members of the group on the outcome of the meeting between Governor Umaru Bago and the state officials of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, alongside officials of (RPG), held at U K Bello Art Theatre, Minna on Friday.

Zitta informed his colleagues that in no distance time from October 2033, the government will roll out templates for the commencement of retirement benefits to retired civil servants in the state

In his words,” I must admit that Governor Umaru Bago assumed office as the Executive Governor in Niger State recently and met an empty treasury. Therefore, I am appealing to my colleagues to pray fervently for the governor to succeed in all his urban renewal policies.”

Zitta, who described the Governor as a visionary Leader, called on the need for the support of the Governor by his members to support him in all ramifications and pointed out that the Governor always addressed the retirees as his Fathers.

The Retiree’s Pressure Group leader noted that the state government has contracted the services of a Consultancy Firm to find out the actual number of retired civil servants both at the state and local government levels, emphasised that very soon, every pensioner in the state would have a course to smile.

He, however, reminded the governor to extend the distribution of Fuel Subsidy palliatives to retirees, as most of them are confronted with myriads of challenges, ranging from poor health and inability to cater to their immediate families.

Mr Stephen Zitta also lauded Governor Umaru Bago for approving the payment of salary percentage owed to the local government employees across the state.

