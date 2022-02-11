We have made Nigerian Army a modern one ― General Buratai

The Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, and former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), has said when he held sway as Army chief they had made the Nigerian army a modern one.

This was even as he advocated for continuous training among the Armed Forces of Nigeria as a panacea for excellence in strategic leadership.

The ambassador made the assertion today(Friday) at the National Defence College Nigeria while presenting a lecture on Strategic Leadership to the participants of Course 30/2021 of the college.

During the lecture, he enumerated the qualities of a good strategic leader which includes the need for a weight control policy to ensure that officers and soldiers are physically, medically and mentally fit to enable them to perform their jobs optimally.

Ambassador Buratai also calls for the exposition of officers and soldiers to training courses both at home and abroad, inspiring a shared vision to inculcate core values; ethics and standards as part of efforts to improve the performance of the Nigerian Army.

The lecture which was specifically for the participants of National Defence College Nigeria Course 30/202, also call for the need to improve on innovation as a key to achieving the vision and goals set to be achieved in every task.

“You must develop the capacity of your officers and men. It would help if you were versatile and adaptive. Every leader aims to get the job done, through exemplary leadership,” he said.

He also added that “We have made Nigeria Army a Modern Army, we have made Nigeria Army be professional by introducing many Infrastructures like the Nigeria Army Warfare Research.

However, regretted that during his time there were not able to initiate the production of many war instruments, saying, but we thank God that now it has been introduced.

In his response, the commandant, Rear. Admiral Bashir said that General Buratai has unique and practical leadership worthy of emulation.

The commandant said that because of these qualities, as such General Buratai had been selected as one of the strategic leaders to be studied in the college.

Members of his entourage include Major General Adeniyi Oyebade (Rtd), Major Gen Iliya Abba (Rtd), Brig-Gen Sani Usman Kukasheka (Rtd) and Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani.

