We have invested hugely on primary healthcare ― Edo deputy gov

The Edo State deputy governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, has said the state has invested heavily in its primary healthcare system to meet the health challenges of the state.

Shaibu stated this shortly after he inspected the ongoing renovation work on the coronavirus (COVID-19) holding centre at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin, on Monday.

“For us in Edo, we have invested a lot in our primary healthcare system. The vision of this government was to improve all our sectors including education and primary healthcare.

“We are using all our various healthcare centers across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

“Assuming we didn’t invest in our healthcare system, during this period of coronavirus pandemic, it would have been difficult for us to fight against the disease.

“We are upgrading and putting facilities in place to improve the system. It is obvious that Edo will become the hub for medical tourism in the country with the step we are taking now.

“The expansion and renovation of this facility will further strengthen our healthcare system. We are looking beyond the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. (NAN)

