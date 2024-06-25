The publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West zone, Mr Musa Mada has assured that the party has people with vast experience and capacity to deliver the goods and set the party on the right path.

He said this in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune in Kaduna on wide-ranging issues, including the performance of governors elected on the platform of the party from the North-West zone.

He said the administration of President Bola Tinubu has put the economy on the path of recovery through pragmatic policies that would, with time, begin to yield fruits.

He also said the APC has focused leadership that values the place of feedback from the general public on the activities of government and their impact, urging Nigerians to regard the current economic hardship as temporary.

He said: “The APC leadership of today is different from what it used to be. What we have today are people with vast experience and intellectual capacity to deliver and set the party to the right path. I think the hardship you are talking about is temporary.”

“President Bola Tinubu has set the country on the path of economic revival. I believe with time, people will smile. Let’s keep up hoping and praying for our leaders,” Mada said.

He explained that the party leaders never hesitate to tell themselves the truth, especially on the activities of governors and others elected on the ticket of the party, adding: “We usually sit down to examine ourselves and tell ourselves the truth.

“Where an office holder performed well, we hail him and where his performance is poor we tell him to adjust.

“We are not a party that deceives ourselves because the moment you become contented with what you are doing to people, you will start neglecting your responsibility; you start becoming arrogant to the people.

“That’s what chased the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) out of power because they did not value their members. People’s feedbacks are very important for the growth of party.

“You may recall that there was a convention of the party where one of the presidential aspirant and other governors walked out angrily from the convention at the eagle square and the party did not consider this as something.

“They told the aggrieved members to go to hell. And what happened? These underrated souls dealt with the party. The rest is history. We are still on course.”

ALSO READ: Aiye-ko-ooto’s ‘The Noble Warrior’ celebrates Soyinka