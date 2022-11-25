We have created enabling environment for investment opportunities, Gombe gov declares

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya said that his administration has created an enabling environment for investors to come to the state for investment purposes.

The Governor spoke when he met with the Country Director of Oxford Business Group, Ramona Irina Tarta in the company of the Head of Finance and Business Development of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) at the Gombe State Governor’s lodge in Abuja on Friday.

The Governor used the visit to market Gombe’s enormous potentials across many facets of the economy and flaunted its credentials as the Best in the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria and the Safest and most peaceful State in North East.

According to him, “We have the largest deposits of gypsum and limestone in the country, abundant deposits of uranium, as well as other precious minerals” .

He also said that, “Gombe is also blessed with huge commercial deposits of coal, oil and gas while our agricultural produce like cotton, ground nut, rice etc command great value due to their high quality” .

Inuwa Yahaya added that, “In addition, the presence of large dams in Dadin Kowa, Cham and Balanga make the state ideal for large scale irrigation and hydropower generation” .

“Our enormous potential in animal husbandry has led to a partnership with the Federal Government towards the development of the Wawa-Zange Grazing Reserve in our twin approach to boost animal production and reduce communal clashes between farmers and herders. With all these comparative advantages, Gombe can be considered to be an investor’s heaven”, the Governor stressed.

JSP is an industrial powerhouse and leading Indian conglomerate with a dominant presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure that wants to take advantage of Gombe’s ease of doing business status to invest in its mining sub- sector while Oxford Business Group is a global research and advisory company producing business intelligence on more than 35 countries as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, DG ( Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

