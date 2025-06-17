World News

We have control of Iran’s skies — Trump

Rowland Kpakete
Trump tell iranian to ecacuate Tehran, Trump warns Iran

US President, Donald Trump on Tuesday declared that the United States has full control of Iran’s airspace, intensifying speculation about potential American involvement in Israel’s ongoing strikes against the Islamic Republic.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He praised the superiority of American-made weaponry, adding that “Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff.’ Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.”

US knows where Iran’s supreme leader is ‘hiding’ — Trump

The post came shortly after Trump returned early from the G7 summit and met with the National Security Council in Washington.

While Trump did not clarify if “we” referred to direct U.S. military operations or support for Israel, his comments suggested significant American involvement in the region’s airspace operations. However, the White House has not provided further clarification on this point.

Trump also made a separate claim that the United States knows the exact location of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He said, “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding.

He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.” He went on to warn Iran against further hostilities, stating, “But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

In another post, he issued a blunt demand for “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” adding to the sense of urgency and brinkmanship surrounding his statements.

