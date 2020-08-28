We have commenced investigations into helicopter crash ― AIB

Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau has confirmed the crash of the helicopter marked HEL-BEL 206 which crashed into Opebi area of Lagos State with three people on board.

The helicopter with registration number 5N-BQW belonging to Quorum Aviation Services was said to have originated from Port Harcourt for a yet to be disclosed mission and the identities of the three onboard.

Speaking to Tribune Online, the spokesperson of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Tunji Ojetumbi who confirmed the accident, said all the relevant authorities were on ground with the environment cordoned off.

He, however, declared that the bureau has immediately commenced investigations to unravel the cause of the accident.

More Details coming…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…investigations into helicopter crash investigations into helicopter crash

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and… investigations into helicopter crash investigations into helicopter crash

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…investigations into helicopter crash investigations into helicopter crash