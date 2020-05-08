We have checked all cemeteries, there are no mass deaths in Sokoto ― Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has described the report of mass death in the state as the figment of the writer.

Tambuwal said his administration having crosscheck all the records in each of the cemetery in the state discovered that no such thing happens in the state.

He described the death recorded in the cemetery as one that easily is commensurate with the population of the state.

Tambuwal, however, assured that the state government has opened a register in all the cemetery across the state for the purpose of taking proper record of dead people before burial.

The Governor stated this during NTA network news on Thursday monitored by our correspondent in the state. He explained that the state has extended the facilities at the infectious disease in Amanawa to 100 bedspace, saying his administration is targeting two hundred bedspace at the hospital.

“We are also considering converting some of our health facilities like the occupation service centre where we have 40 bedspace.

“We have received a 20-bed clinic from the Catholic Church, and in Murtala Muhammed Specialist hospital where we have 32 bedspace and another 20 bedspace facilities at Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH).

” We are also working on it if it becomes necessary towards donating state-owned hotels like Gingiya Hotels, Shukura hotels where we have about 250 put together bedspace capacity.

“In total in Sokoto, we are working towards having about 560 bed capacity for COVID-19 patients. Currently, we have about 85 cases which include 78 active cases and 3 discharge with 8 casualties.

“We have so far tested 238 people in the state ” he added.

Tambuwal, however, appealed to the people of the state to always follow the instructions as laid down by WHO and other health agencies.

Tambuwal called for the constant use of face masks, maintains social distance. He said his administration has started receiving the 2 million face masks which he said will be distributed across the state.

Tambuwal further said his government is working with UNICEF and other relevant agencies to establish some very convenient place of handwashing and in place of worship to help in maintaining hygiene in the state.

