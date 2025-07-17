We have challenges with mental health, particularly among students, across all universities —Adebowale, UI vice chancellor

THE Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, has expressed concerns about the increasing prevalence of mental health issues, particularly among students in Nigerian universities.

He stated that this served as a reminder that university health services needed to gradually incorporate more specialized treatments while also expanding their offerings beyond curative care to include preventive and promotive health.

Speaking at the Committee of Directors of Health Services during the opening ceremony of Nigerian Universities, which had the theme “University Health Service: Past, Present, and Future, Professor Adebowale stated that the environment in which university health services operate today is significantly more complex than when they were established to provide basic primary care for students and staff.

According to him, contemporary university health services are confronted with challenges such as the exponential growth of the student and staff population, evolving health needs, chronic underfunding, inadequate technological integration, and the demand for higher standards of care.

“If you see the rate at which we have challenges with mental health, particularly for students, you will be shocked. I’m sure it’s going to cut across all universities,” he added.

Prof. Adebowale, however, advocated for funding to establish purpose-built, well-equipped facilities that meet modern healthcare standards. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing the hiring and retention of highly qualified healthcare professionals, as well as advancing proactive health promotion, comprehensive wellness initiatives, and student-centred care.

In his welcome address, Dr. Leku Ador, the chairman of the Committee of Directors of Health Services in Nigerian Universities (CODHESNU), emphasized the urgent need for indemnity insurance coverage for medical facilities and staff, particularly in light of the rising number of litigation cases.

He also highlighted the lack of funding for the effective implementation of the Federal Government’s health insurance program as another critical area in university health services that requires immediate attention.

In addition, the Consolidated Medical Salary Scale (CONMESS) was established to provide a universal career progression for doctors in Nigerian universities. Furthermore, there has been a decline in equipment, and the National Universities Commission (NUC) should make it mandatory to extend its supervision to the infrastructure of health services departments.

Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, represented by Dr Akintunde Akande, emphasized the need for robust and clear policies that mandate minimum health standards for these centres nationwide and urged all stakeholders to fulfill their roles to ensure that the potential of these centres is fully realized.

“The health of our university communities is not merely a welfare issue; it is a national development imperative. A healthy academic community is a productive one, and a productive community serves as the engine of innovation and progress. Let us look forward with determination to build a future where every Nigerian student, lecturer, and university worker has access to the quality healthcare they deserve.”

Dr Salihu Musa, a former director of University Health Services at Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, urged the members of CODHESNU in his keynote address to be intentional about creating health systems that foster learning, growth, and productivity.

“The vision should focus on providing high-quality health services that not only attract students and staff but also encourage university principal officers to seek care personally and with satisfaction,” he added.