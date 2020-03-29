We have 60-days fuel sufficiency ― NNPC

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has urged Nigerians not to engage in panic buying of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as fuel, as the country has adequate stock of the products to last for over 60-days.

Mr Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the corporation, gave the assurance while briefing newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Kyari assured that NNPC had the support of all stakeholders to ensure an adequate supply of petroleum products in the country.

He said: “There is absolutely no scarcity anywhere; our supply is robust, we have fuel that will last this country even for 60-days if assuming we do not import any.

“Of course people because of the pandemic, stay at home, may try to conserve fuel, there is no need to do this.

“Maintain your normal life, NNPC has secured all assurances that trucks will be moving freely across the country throughout this period of difficulty and supply will be sustained’’.

He appealed to Nigerians no to flood fuel stations as there was no need for that.

Commenting on National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) order to petrol tankers drivers to vacate the depots, Kyari said that the corporation would continue to engage them.

“No restrictions; as we speak now loading is going on, trucks are moving around, no action like that will come to fruition,’’ he added.

NAN

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: UCH CMD Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Chief Medical doctor, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Prof Jesse A Otegbayo, has tested positive for coronavirus. This was disclosed in a statement personally signed by the CMD… Read full story

COVID-19: God Proving His Might, Adeboye Says

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has revealed that the reasons that countries of the world are experiencing COVID-19 pandemic is as a result of divine setting. He made the submission while speaking at the Sunday Service on the church broadcast, Dove… Read full story

Immigration CG, Babandede, Tests Positive For Coronavirus • He is responding to treatment ― Immigration spokesperson

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Muhammed Babandede, on Sunday confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). He had gone into self-isolation after taken ill on his return from a trip to the United Kingdom, with a Deputy Comptroller General overseeing the administration of the service… Read full story

Fear Of Coronavirus Hits EFCC

The coronavirus pandemic has grounded the operations of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to a halt. According to findings, the acting chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu has ordered that some measures be put in place to ensure that the virus is contained in the commission’s facility across the country… Read full story

COVID-19: Osun Announces Total Lockdown Of State As Oyetola Discloses Second Confirmed Case

The Osun State Government has announced the total lockdown of the state, on Tuesday, following the confirmation of the second case of COVID-19. The Government reaffirmed the commitment to shut down all the land boundaries effective from midnight, Sunday, March 29, 2020… Read full story

Nigerians Brace For Tough Times As Food Prices Shoot Up

With coronavirus ravaging the country and governments announcing closure of markets and malls, prices of foodstuffs and other essential items have begun to shoot up across the country. And while many Nigerians are reeling under the yoke of tough economic times and unemployment, state governments have started to… Read full article

Ondo Explosion: I Prayed Against Death As Church Collapsed On Us –Church Founder

I was in the church around midnight when suddenly I heard a loud sound and before I knew what was happening, the whole church had collapsed on me. I started praying, calling for help from the Holy Spirit to save me and others in the church. I started praying against the death of any of the church members under the rubble … Read full interview

We Are Working On Palliatives, Makinde Tells Oyo People

OYO State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, informed residents of the state that his government is already working on palliatives to ease the pressure on them following the partial shutdown of activities as part of the precautionary measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19… Read full story

Victims Count Losses As Explosion Destroys 70 Buildings, Injures 13 In Ondo

No fewer than 70 houses were on Saturday destroyed in Eleyowo/Iluabo communities on the Akure–Owo Expressway in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State when objects suspected to be explosives exploded in the area. The blast, which occurred around 12:57a.m., left about 13 people injured… Read full article

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE