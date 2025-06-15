‘We got married against our parents’ wishes,’ Atiku celebrates wife at 75

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has shared how he married his first wife, Hajia Titi Atiku Abubakar, in defiance of their parents’ wishes over five decades ago, describing her as the best partner he could have chosen.

Atiku made the revelation on Saturday on her 75th birthday celebration in Abuja. The event was attended by close friends and political associates.

Reflecting on their early days together, Atiku took to his Facebook page to recount how their marriage began with no family support and only two friends present.

“On the occasion of my beloved wife Titi’s 75th birthday anniversary celebrations, I am proud to say that I couldn’t have married a better wife. Titi and I got married against our parents’ wishes in the most daring way, with no family members, with only two friends,” he wrote.

He added that their marriage, which has now spanned over 50 years, has been marked by patience and mutual support.

“Today, we have been married for more than 50 years. Titi has been a blessing beyond measure to me and our family. I don’t know how we started calling ourselves Mummy and Daddy. I thank her for being patient with my shortcomings,” he said.

Encouraging other couples to embrace patience, Atiku described it as a vital quality in sustaining a successful marriage.

“Patience is a virtue you can never regret. I encourage spouses to continue to be patient with each other. I wish Titi many more years of bliss and blessings,” he stated.

