We found military items, hard currency in Kaduna train negotiator’s residence — DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed that they have found some incriminating materials against the embattled negotiator of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, Tukur Mamu, saying that legal action will be taken against him.

The terrorists’ negotiator who was intercepted alongside his two wives, eldest son and a relation in Cairo, Egypt on their way to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj, is currently in the custody of the DSS to answer questions related to some critical security matters.

On Thursday, it was gathered that the DSS stormed his residence and office around 12.30 am and carted away sensitive materials and computers.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Department, Peter Afunanya on Thursday evening to clarify their search in his residence and office in Kaduna, they alleged to have found some incriminating materials during the search carried out in his house.

The statement said, “So far, appropriate security agencies have executed valid search warrants on Mamu’s residence and office.

“During the processes, incriminating materials including military accoutrements were recovered.

“Other items include large amounts in different currencies and denominations as well as financial transaction instruments.

“While further investigations continue, Mamu will have a day in court,” it concluded.

