We don’t have enough funds to support infrastructure ― Igbogbo-Baiyeku LCDA Chairman

Chairman, Igbogbo-Baiyeku Local Council Development Area, Comrade Sesan Daini has said that the Council is not buoyant enough to support its infrastructural development.

Sesan, who was the former Speaker of the University of Lagos Students’ Union, attributed this deficiency on the part of the council to the area’s continued increase in population.

He made this disclosure known to Tribune Online in an exclusive interview held recently in Lagos.

The Chairman, however, commended the Lagos State government for its willingness to support the Council in the area of its infrastructural deficiency.

“As a local government, we are doing our best. But, we don’t have sufficient fund to meet the necessary infrastructural demand.

“We are having an influx of people into Igbogbo- Baiyeku Ikorodu division LCDA that cannot fit into the available infrastructure.

“Why Infrastructure is a problem is because it is a growing environment. The population is increasing as the day goes by and the infrastructure cannot commensurate with the development.

“We have called on the state government and they are have started moving in to support and rescue us,” he said.

While speaking on the COVID-19 prevalence, the Chairman charged its members to still respect the federal regulations despite the fact that it is coming down.

He added that they should continue to keep the social distance, mask up, sanitize themselves, wash hands regularly and other rules advised by the health experts in flattening the curve.

