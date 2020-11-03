We do not own schools where 100 teachers were purportedly sacked ― DSS

The Department of Security Services (DSS) on Tuesday distanced itself from the ownership of the primary and secondary schools, Community Staff Schools, Asokoro, Abuja, where 100 teachers were reportedly sacked on Monday by its management.

Reacting to some online publications on the purported sack in Abuja on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the service, Dr Peter Afunanya to the Tribune Online that “the school is autonomous and not run by the service as being alleged.”

According to him, the school has an “independent board that takes decisions for it. It has no link with the service.”

Afunaya said: “Though I may not be speaking for the school, I, however, learnt that no single staff was dismissed. I was also told that the school will be cutting short its earlier two weeks break to resume on Thursday, November 3, 2020, that’s all that I can say for now.”

When the Tribune Online visited the school on Tuesday for further investigation, it was discovered that the school was on a two-week break.

A staff who identified herself as a senior administrative officer told our reporter that she was not aware of the sack and that the school would resume from its short break on Wednesday.

The online reports had claimed that the staff were laid off for allegedly joining the Nigeran Union of Teachers (NUT).

