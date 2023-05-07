According to script writer, Kayode Jegede, culture, people and language play significant roles in his approach to writing. Jegede, who wrote the film, Gang of Lagos, along with Jade Osiberu, speaks with SEGUN ADEBAYO about the latest flick and what to expect from his new projects coming.

You co-wrote the Gang of Lagos script and the movie has become a success. Did you see this success coming?

Jade Osiberu and I co-wrote the film. As creative people, I don’t think we worry much about success in that way – the idea was always to tell a story about a world that was authentic and characters that would be visceral and connect with the audience. In that sense, the reception suggests that we were able to achieve that for the most part and is something that we’re very proud of.

Despite negative comments because of feeling that it portrayed the Eyo culture as violent, the movie keeps raking in the numbers. Did you feel bad about the comments?

It would be unfair for me to describe those reactions as negative vibes. Our people understand that culture, tradition and even mythology is sacred and we’ll take a stand when we feel that the said culture is disrespected. However, the story doesn’t set out to denigrate the Eyo culture. A film is about characters, and if a criminal disguises himself as a revered cultural symbol, surely it does not equate to the filmmakers disrespecting the symbol? It literally speaks to the personality of the character portrayed and nothing else. I hope that we’re able to look at this story as what it is; a depiction of the beauty of the human spirit in its quest to triumph despite the limitations of its environment.

Looking at how far your career has come and the success it seems to be garnering by the day, what was that thing that gave you the nudge that you will succeed at this?

I’ve loved and I am obsessed with writing and being a writer in my entire life. I have been lucky enough to have the support of friends, family and collaborators who have helped fuel the dream along on this journey. I’m eternally grateful for their encouragement.





Coming from your background and where you are today, have you ever imagined fame would come quite early?

Fame has never been a significant part of the equation for me. I’m more passionate about telling stories of our colourful culture, people and places, all of which are not often seen in mainstream media.

What inspires you to write your scripts and is Gang of Lagos your biggest script ever?

I’m inspired by our beautiful people, culture, language, mythology and things that seem as mundane as conversations I overhear, people I see at airports or newspaper headlines. GOL is definitely a script that I love because the characters are so layered and the world is so palpable.

What’s next after Gang of Lagos?

I have several projects in various stages of pre-production and development, as does Jade. I’d say look out for some pretty cool work in the near future.

Writing a script is one thing, getting the characters to bring it to life is another. Which aspect of movie making do you think is more challenging?

Filmmaking is a collaborative, complex endeavour. As a writer, I focus a lot on the thematic elements of the work; what does this story mean, underneath the unfolding of the plot, what are we really discussing thematically? That is a painstaking thing, although I wouldn’t call it challenging; It’s fun for me.

Have you ever felt the need to act the character you portrayed in a particular script?

No, I’m not an actor but I’ve been told by actors in table reads that I could probably have had a career in acting.

Do you think you have what it takes to act if the need arises?

I’m a writer. When I think about doing other things apart from film, I think about doing other types of writing – fiction, among others.

What prepared you for this kind of life and do you see yourself winning laurels as a writer?

A lot of research, study and obsession over the craft prepared me for this moment. It’s a daily exercise, something that hasn’t stopped. I’m fascinated by the vocation and enjoy learning more and more about it every day. Recognition is great, but knowing that the work resonates with people and makes them feel something is the biggest award in the world to me.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE