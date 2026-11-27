The Kano State Government has denied petitioning Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), describing the allegation as unfounded, false and an act of blackmail.

The Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Sanusi Bature, made the denial on Friday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he spoke on behalf of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the Kano State Government.

“The issue is unfounded. It’s a lie, it’s a blackmail. The state government has never instructed anybody or any group of people to institute a case before the EFCC on Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. It has never happened and it’s just a complete lie from the opposition members in Kano State,” Bature said.

He described it as unfortunate that Kwankwaso had alleged that the governor was sponsoring a petition against him before the EFCC.

“It is very unfortunate that a politician of the calibre of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will come out this morning by himself to allege that the governor is the one sponsoring the petition against him to the EFCC,” he said.

Bature said that if the governor had any issue with Kwankwaso, it would be addressed through the appropriate institutional channels.

“If Kano governor has any issue to do with Senator Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, we have institutional authorities like the Ministry of Justice, there will be public complaint and anti-corruption commission like Kano State House of Assembly,” he said.

He said Kwankwaso had not held any public office since 2019, having last served the Kano State Government in 2015 when he left office as governor, adding that the current governor had no basis for petitioning him.

“I want to confirm on behalf of the Kano State Government and the governor himself that it’s not true. The governor has never attempted to do anything or to submit anything to the EFCC regarding Kwankwaso,” he said.

Asked whether the governor’s appointees or allies could have petitioned Kwankwaso without his knowledge, Bature said such an action would not be possible without the governor’s consent.

“Governor Yusuf works with the system. So if there’s any official of Kano State government who would be doing that, must consent with the governor. The governor must be aware of that. And anybody who can do this should be directed by the governor,” he said.

He added: “So we should be aware because I am the spokesperson to the governor and the government of Kano State serving as a commissioner of information and internal affairs. So there’s no information of such nature that I will not be aware of. And the way I am answering you now, I am debunking this allegation on behalf of His Excellency. He is aware that this is untrue.”

Bature said Kwankwaso had been under investigation by the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for the past 11 years, adding that the cases predated the Yusuf administration.

“He has been facing investigation by the EFCC and ICPC in the last eleven years. And the cases before the EFCC predate the current administration of Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf because he’s just three and a half years old as a governor of Kano State. And these cases were filed by different individuals and groups eleven years ago,” he said.

He cited one of the cases as involving allegations that N17 million from each of the 44 local government areas was diverted to fund Kwankwaso’s primary election against former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“One of it is about 17 million naira each from the 44 local government that were allegedly siphoned to fund his primary election against former President Muhammadu Buhari. Everybody is aware of this case. Google it. It is available,” he said.

On the governor’s marital dispute, Bature declined to comment extensively, saying the matter was before the court.

“Before airport in Abuja and I want to exercise some restraint to comment on anything that is before the court because I don’t want to commit the contempt of the court. But it is a fact that things are not working well with the government of Kabiru Yusuf and his wife who is Governor’s daughter,” he said.

He added: “Yes, there were issues in relation to that aspect. And there were investigations by the police and the matter is before the court like I said earlier.”

Bature alleged that Kwankwaso had directed some individuals to take the governor’s second wife from the Government House to his personal residence on Miller Road and later to Abuja. He further alleged that Kwankwaso subsequently directed her to file a case before an Abuja court.

“And the issue is centered around Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso directing some people to take away the second wife of the governor from the government house to his personal residence in Miller Road and later to Abuja. And few days after the incident, then the same Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso directed the second wife of the governor to file a case before an Abuja court. So the matter is still before the court and it’s going to be set for hearing on the 15th of December,” he said.

Bature denied allegations that the Kano State Government was frustrating or seeking to eliminate opposition voices, saying the governor was more concerned with delivering good governance and the dividends of democracy.

“Well, first of all, the governor is more concerned about delivering governance and dividend of democracy in the state. And all these things that are coming from the Kwankwaso and the likes are some element of distraction. They wanted to distract the governor and create public sympathy for themselves for the purpose of winning election,” he said.

He said nobody was afraid of Kwankwaso, adding that when they defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), they took more than 70 per cent of the Kwankwasiyya political structure with them.

“When we defected from the NNPP to APC, we went away with over 70% of the structure of Kwankwasiyya. The entire stakeholders with the exception of the former deputy governor, former Aminu Waziri, who is the ADC candidate in Kano State, are all in APC in company of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. And then the 44 local government chairmen, the 484 councillors, 40 state assembly members, only three out of those 40 are in NNPP. We have 24 House of Representatives and 20 out of those 24 are in APC,” he said.

He maintained that the APC was leading politically in Kano State and predicted that President Bola Tinubu would win the state by a landslide.

“And I believe Tinubu is going to win with a landslide, will be leading Kwankwaso and will be leading Atiku in Kano politics. So I confirm to you that on the February 6 and January 16, APC will lead with a landslide in Kano State,” Bature said.