By: Taoheed Adegbite

One of Nigeria’s commercial banks, Guaranty Trust Bank, has refuted a claim that the bank gave new notes of N500 million naira to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, one of the leading presidential candidates in the just concluded election.

A Twitter user (@ifygold21), in a post, had alleged that following an order from a high-ranking government official, had given the sum to the presidential candidate on the eve of election.

According to the bank, the claim “is completely false and is designed to bring the image of the Bank and its officers to disrepute. The fact that the post refers to Segun Agbaje as Managing Director of the Bank further exposes the sponsors of the content as uninformed and malicious. Accordingly, we would like to clarify that Miriam Olusanya is the Managing Director of the Bank and has been at the helm of affairs of the Bank in that capacity since her appointment in August 2021.

“Our preliminary findings show that the post was made using a faceless bot account evidently operated by unscrupulous persons intent on propagating falsehood and inciting well-meaning Nigerians to their malicious ends. This is clearly unwarranted and poses a serious threat to our continuing operations, with incalculable risks to lives and property. This post has been escalated to all concerned parties including Twitter, for the identification of the owner of this fake account and consequent legal action.

“Our Nigerian operations support a diverse customer base with varied business interests in communities across the country and remains available to everyone.

“We urge our Customers and the public to kindly disregard this unsubstantiated claim in its entirety.

“Guaranty Trust Bank hereby restates its commitment to being a responsible, non-partisan corporate citizen with strict adherence to the highest standards of global best practice as well as sound corporate governance in all aspects of our business operations,” the statement reads

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE