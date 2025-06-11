We didn’t approve book containing alleged distorted Yoruba history — Education Ministry

The Federal Ministry of Education has disclaimed authorship or endorsement of a controversial textbook alleged to contain a distorted version of Yoruba history, saying the material is neither commissioned nor approved for use in the nation’s basic education system.

The Ministry also clarified that the book is not among the instructional materials sanctioned for public basic education institutions across Nigeria and affirmed that it has no affiliation whatsoever with the publication.

Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, following the Ministry’s receipt of a petition titled “Petition to Defend Yoruba History from Ethnic Distortion in Nigerian Textbooks”. The petition was submitted by the group Concerned Citizens of Yoruba Origin and Supporters of Truth, through its National Chairman, Otunba Abayomi Odunowo.

Boriowo explained that the petition raised alarm over alleged historical inaccuracies contained in a history textbook authored by Tony and Ijeoma Duru, and published by Tones Publishers.

According to her, the publication allegedly makes claims about the founding of Ile-Ife which have been described as misleading and potentially harmful to national unity.

“The Ministry wishes to clarify that the said textbook was not authored, commissioned, or approved by the Federal Ministry of Education. It is not among the instructional materials approved for use in public basic education institutions across the country, and the Ministry is not in any way affiliated with the publication.

“The Ministry appreciates the vigilance and concern of stakeholders regarding the potential of such content to misinform learners and provoke ethnic tension. While these concerns are valid, it is important to note that the Ministry is not responsible for materials that fall outside its regulatory framework,” Boriowo stated.

She further explained that instructional materials officially endorsed by the Ministry are carefully reviewed to align with national education standards. These materials are intended to support effective learning in public schools, promote literacy, and ensure inclusive and equitable access to quality education nationwide.

Given the sensitivity of the matter and its potential implications for education, cultural identity, and national cohesion, Boriowo said the Ministry would collaborate with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and other relevant agencies to investigate the issue thoroughly.

“All necessary steps will be taken to address the anomalies identified and to ensure a fair and timely resolution that respects historical truth and promotes unity.

“The Federal Ministry of Education remains fully committed to providing quality, inclusive, and culturally respectful education that fosters peace, understanding, and national development,” she stated.

