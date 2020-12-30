We didn’t abandon corps members in isolation centre ― NYSC

Following reports of alleged abandon of corps members in isolation centre, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied the claims.

It said the 2020 Batch “A” Corps members deployed to Jigawa State, had returned to the Orientation Camp to conclude their programme earlier truncated in March this year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme said the Corps members, however, tested positive to the dreaded virus upon being tested at the camp.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NYSC spokesperson, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi.

It said the Jigawa Corps members who tested positive to the virus were taken into the State’s Isolation Centre for treatment and care.

“Those that tested negative were allowed into the camps, while cases of those that tested positive are handled by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),” it says.

However, it said there have been agitations on the desire to leave the Isolation Centre to reunite with their families in line with the festivities but were turned down until certified okay by the NCDC.

“It is pertinent to state that before admission into any NYSC camp, both the Prospective Corps Members or Corps Members as the case may be; and Camp officials must undergo COVID-19 test.

“It is important to disclose that the NYSC Jigawa Secretariat, Jigawa State Government and NCDC have been in constant touch with the Corps Members on their welfare and care.

“The Management appeals to the concerned to be patient as all that the NCDC is doing is for their interest and that of other Nigerians,” the statement read.

