‘We did not see any sex party in Kaduna,’ police witness tells court

The Chief Magistrate Court, Kaduna under the supervision of Mr Benjamin Hassan has adjourned the case brought before it against five suspects who were accused of organizing sex party to February 22, 2021 for hearing.

When the case came up on Monday, police prosecutor ASP Shola Olodowa told the court during cross-examination that there was no sex party on December 27, 2020 at Asher Restaurant and Lounge, Kaduna.

Also, ASP Alfa Yahaya who led the operation and arrested the five suspects told the court that they visited the location with two Hilux vehicles with eight personnel of operation Yaki who were armed.

“When we got there, we saw a crowd of people, more than 50 not observing social distancing, not wearing face masks, no provision of hand sanitisers with many of them half-naked, drinking and playing loud music,” he said.

He, however, said “when they sighted us they jumped over the fence. We arrested the organizer and the two DJ’s and took them to our station.

“I can identify three of the defendants but they were not half-naked and I cannot identify those half-naked because they jumped through the fence.

“We did not see any sex party on that day (27th December 2020) and those who jumped through the fence were those not observing social distancing,” he said.

However, Corporal Ibrahim Adamu, who also testified in the court said he was part of the operation that stormed the restaurant.

According to him, they came with three Hilux vehicles armed with 15 personnel.

Detective Adamu said he was called that there was going to be a special operation by the officer-in-charge who asked the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) who sent him a flyer of the said sex party on WhatsApp.

Earlier, the five accused persons have been granted bail.

