We did not hold 21 almajirai hostage for conversion to Christianity ― ECWA President

The authority of the Evangelical Church of Winning All (ECWA) has described as false the accusation that it held 21 almajirai hostage with the intention to forcefully convert them to Christianity.

It would be recalled that a media organisation (not Nigerian Tribune) reported that Department of State Security (DSS) agents raided one of ECWA facilities in Jos where 21 Muslims/almajirai are held hostage and being forcefully converted to Christianity.

The church in a statement signed by its President, Rev (Dr) Stephen Baba Panya, said the report was not only false and misleading but a deliberate effort to discredit the church and cause a religious crisis.

Rev Panya pointed out that ECWA church-related ministries department was shocked over the false allegations that the trainees at the property are citizens that were forcefully brought to it for the purpose of forcefully converting them to Christianity.

“These allegations are complete falsehood because the trainees being persons of age, are available at any time for government officials to interact with, to hear their respective stories, just as was done by the Department of State Services (DSS) recently.

“Following a report by the JNI in Jos, as we later understood, the DSS visited our facility and accordingly interviewed the occupants who freely disclosed to the security agents that they enrolled on the programme of their own volition and were not forced, except Abdulrahman Hussaini’s brother who opted to leave with his brother Abdulrahaman and were released to the DSS without any excitation.

“What is clear in this drama, is that the Hussaini brothers were planted as moles for the purpose of discrediting the good works of the church unit where thousands of trainees have benefited and are now living as responsible members of the society.





“What is more, trainees are given two weeks break six months after their stay in the facility to get back and prepare for the final lap of their training. It is of the moment to note that the Hussani brothers have gone on this break and returned of their own volition.”

He narrated that ECWA, as an organization, has a widespread nationally and internationally and believes in the rule of law and will not involve itself in the infringement of the fundamental rights of any Nigerian to his freedom of religion, movement, or association.

Rev Panya said apart from the information offered by the church, any other insinuations or accusations such as have been made viral on the media space are fabricated lies to dent the good works of ECWA over the past 129 years of its existence.