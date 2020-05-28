We did not ask Adesina to step down for probe ― AfDB shareholders

The Bureau of the Boards of Governors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) on Thursday denied asking the bank’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina to step down for any probe.

The chairman of the bureau, Niale Kaba in a statement said that the publications trending in the media on the purported directive of stepping down of Adesina were false.

Kaba said there was no governance crisis at AfDB as was being speculated at certain quarters.

He cautioned that the bureau should be allowed to do its work, adding that it would ensure due process was done as all governors would be carried along in resolving whatever the issues might be.

“The bureau of the Boards of Governors of AfDB met on Tuesday, May 26, to consider the matter arising from a whistleblowers’ complaint against the president of the bank which was dealt with by the ethics committee of boards of directors of the bank.

“And for which I received letters from some stakeholders expressing various views.

“Following the meeting, my attention has been drawn to several publications in the national and international press regarding the content of the deliberations of the said meeting, and I’m compelled to make clarifications in other to avoid any misunderstanding.

“The bureau which I chaired wishes to reassure the public that it is treating the matter with the utmost seriousness that it deserves.

“The bureau wishes to inform the public that it has not taken any decision as was falsely conveyed in some publications,” he added. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG Plans Staggered Re-Opening Of Schools

THE Federal Government has revealed that it may stagger re-opening of schools across the country as it plans to roll out comprehensive measures for safety. Minster of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made this known on Wednesday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, in Abuja… Read full story

COVID-19: Longest Viability Period Of Virus In Patient Is 10 Days — NCDC

The longest viability period of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) patient would be 10 days, according to a new study by infectious diseases experts in Singapore. The Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) media… Read full story

Cold: Why You Must Test For COVID-19 At Once

WHEN the coronavirus pandemic first emerged, public health officials told the world to watch out for its telltale symptoms: fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. But as the virus spread across the globe, researchers are getting a better understanding of how these symptoms: headache, chill or sore throat… Read full story

CBN Governor, Investors And Parallel Market

THE virtual meeting that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, had with investors last week where he pleaded with them to stop patronising black market operators for dollar purchases leaves much to be desired. Mr Emefiele had, at the meeting, stated: “We have seen your accounts… Read full story

COVID-19: 8,000 Workers Sacked In Anambra

About 8,000 staff members of a waste management company in Anambra State have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is coming as states have locked down their boundaries to stop the spread of the COVID-19. Managing Director, Redivivus Industries Ltd., Mr Emeka Ajekwu, who… Read full story