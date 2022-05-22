We demand justice for Deborah, no to killing of Christians ― CAN president

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Dr Samson Ayokunle, has said the Christian body will not rest without adequate justice for the killing of Deborah Samuel, just as he noted that CAN is making every move that the perpetrators will not go unpunished.

The CAN president also urged all believers not to be dejected over the incident instead should remain steadfast and be closer to God.

He made this known at the Oyo State version of the nationwide protest called by the CAN, held at the Oritamefa Baptist Church, Total Garden, Ibadan, on Sunday.

According to him, the reason for the protest was because of the recent killing of Deborah and how the perpetrators are yet to be brought to book as well as to put a stop to the killings of Christians in the county.

“We have gathered to unanimously say no to jungle justice, killing of the innocent, as if Nigeria is a banana republic. We are saying that Nigeria is a law-guided society, and for every sin, whether religion or no religion, the constitution of Nigeria is supreme.

“Constitution must be brought to bear upon every conduct of all Nigeria, no religion, henceforth, should be allowed to take laws into their hands any longer, and there must be justice for the people whose lives had been unduly terminated and their dreams perished, there must be justice for them in Nigeria,” he added.

He also noted that CAN is doing everything to ensure justice is served, adding, “I have spoken at different forums, that law enforcement agents should go after workers of evil in Nigeria, especially those who do not have regard for the lives of fellow human beings.

Ayokunle, therefore, urged Christians to keep the peace, noting that without peace, there would be no prosperity.

