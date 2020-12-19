We conducted LG election in obedience to Buhari, says Gombe Dep Gov

Low turnout of voters can be visibly noted in the ongoing LGCs election in Gombe State due to what is described as voters apathy considering that each ruling political party has always swept to council seats across the country

In most of the polling units, voters were seen coming out in droves to exercise their civic responsibility of electing leaders at the grassroots level which is closer to the people.

People in some parts of the state visited by our Correspondent concentrated on their businesses with some of them claiming that they had cast their votes while others were just adamant about the process.

Deputy Governor of the State, Dr Daniel Manasseh Jatau who cast his ballot in his ward said that the State Government conducted the Saturday, December 19th Local Council Polls in obedience to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that no council under any caretaker committee should be given its monthly federal grants.

The Deputy Governor stated this shortly after casting his vote in his Burma 06 polling unit of Kulani/Degri/Sikam ward of Balanga Local Government Area of the State.

According to him, the election was as a result of the democratic process that is emphasized and reemphasized by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that “You will recall that Mr President has said that if there is any caretaker committee in place in any Local Government Area, they should not be given their grants.”

The Deputy Governor also explained that the Government conducted the election in line with democratic tenets adding that the process was so far peaceful from his point of view.

Our correspondent, however, gathered that the State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, also cast his vote at the Yahaya Umaru 010 polling unit in Jekadafari ward of Gombe Local Government Area of the state.

While Speaking to newsmen shortly after performing his civic duty, the Governor called on the people to remain calm and resolute while awaiting the outcome of the election saying, “the will of the people will be respected.”

