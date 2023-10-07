The United Kingdom, EU, Russia, France and some other nations have reacted to the surprise attack by Palestinian Hamas on Israel.

The Palestinian group Hamas has launched the biggest attack on Israel in years, killing more than 20 people in a surprise assault that included gunmen entering Israeli towns after a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israel said the Iran-backed group had declared war as its army confirmed it was behind the fighting on Saturday near Gaza, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to retaliate.

The UK also criticised the attack by Hamas on Israel on Saturday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

“The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself,” Cleverly said in a post on social media.

Belgium Foreign Affairs Minister Hadja Lahbib wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.“Belgium strongly condemns the massive rocket attacks against Israeli civilians. Violence and terror only perpetuate suffering and hinder the path to dialogue. Our thoughts are with all those affected. We are monitoring the situation closely,”

While the European Commission (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X.

“I unequivocally condemn the attack carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israel … Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks,”

Egypt warned of “grave consequences” from an escalation in tensions between Israel and the Palestinians in a statement from the foreign ministry carried by the state news agency.

It called for “exercising maximum restraint and avoiding exposing civilians to further danger”.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri also held a call with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to discuss developments, stating that both sides should exercise restraint to avoid serious risks.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the “terrorist attacks” against Israel.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks which are currently hitting Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, and their families and those close to them,” Macron wrote on X.

The French embassy in Israel on Saturday described the attacks as “inadmissible terrorist attacks”.

“Horrified by the developments coming from the south of the country. These terrorist attacks are inadmissible and must be condemned by everyone. We stand side by side alongside Israel and Israelis,” the French embassy wrote on X.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin “firmly condemns the terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel”.

Baerbock said Hamas “contributes to the intensification of violence”, adding that “violence and rockets aimed at innocent people must stop immediately.”

An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei said that Iran supported the Palestinians’ attack, the semi-official ISNA news site reported.

“We congratulate the Palestinian fighters,” it quoted adviser Rahim Safavi as saying. “We will stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.”

Italy said it backed “Israel’s right to defend itself” against the “brutal attack” by Hamas.

The government said it “condemned in the strongest terms the terror and the violence underway against innocent civilians.”

Russia said it is in contact with Israel, the Palestinians and Arab countries in connection with the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

“It goes without saying that we always call for restraint,” he added.

Spain’s acting Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on X that he condemned the attacks from Gaza against Israel.

“We strongly condemn the very serious terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel. “Overwhelmed by this indiscriminate violence. All our solidarity (is) with the victims.”

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Israelis and Palestinians to act with restraint and refrain from hostile acts that could exacerbate the situation.

“We call for restraint from all parties,” Erdogan said at a congress for his ruling AK Party in Ankara. “They must refrain from aggressive acts,” he said.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry condemned what it described as “ongoing terrorist attacks” on Israel.

“Ukraine strongly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket attacks against the civilian population in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv,” the ministry said on X.

“We express our support for Israel in its right to defend itself and its people.”

