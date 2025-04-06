We can’t pretend things are fine with Nigeria —Kehinde Bankole

•Pours out her heart to Nigerians, Tinubu

Days back, Nollywood actress Kehinde Bankole poured out her heart to Nigerians and the country’s leadership on her birthday, using the occasion not for glitz or glamour but to make a heartfelt appeal about the worsening state of the nation.

Instead of celebratory messages, the award-winning actress offered sobering reflections on Nigeria’s economic crisis, urging both the government and citizens to re-evaluate their roles in national development.

Bankole, known for her commanding presence in socially conscious films, expressed deep disappointment in the current economic climate. She appealed directly to President Bola Tinubu, calling for an urgent review of policies that, according to her, have left many Nigerians struggling to survive.

“This is not a time to jump up or post glamorous pictures,” she declared. “People are suffering, and the economy is in a terrible state.”

The actress stressed that while economic reforms may be necessary, they must not come at the expense of the average Nigerian. She urged Tinubu to listen to the cries of the people and act swiftly to reduce the hardships. “Mr. President, the people are struggling. These policies need urgent reassessment,” she said.

Bankole didn’t stop at the government. She also challenged citizens to look inward, calling for an attitudinal shift in the fight for a better Nigeria. “We cannot blame the government for everything,” she stated. “Corruption is everywhere, not just in politics. We need an attitudinal change.”

She urged President Tinubu to take corruption head-on, describing it as a cancer embedded in both the public and private sectors. “Corruption is eating deep into our system. It’s in every corner. We need to storm it out if we want real change.”

Bankole warned that the alarming levels of poverty across the country could no longer be ignored. She pointed to the rising rates of crime, desperation, and hopelessness, especially among Nigerian youths, as symptoms of deeper economic failure.

“Poverty is ravaging the people, and the outcomes are terrible. We see it in crime, in desperation, and in the hopelessness of our youths,” she noted with concern.

She cautioned that continued neglect could lead to greater instability and unrest, saying that leadership must stop pretending all is well and instead act with urgency. “We can’t pretend that things are fine. They are not. Our leaders need to listen and act fast,” she warned.

Bankole also had a word for her peers in the entertainment industry. She called on fellow celebrities and influencers to use their platforms to drive meaningful conversations, not just chase personal gains. “We have a duty beyond entertainment. We must speak up and demand better for our people,” she said.

She acknowledged the widespread disillusionment among Nigerians who feel betrayed by years of empty promises. Yet, she encouraged citizens not to give up, stressing the importance of consistent advocacy. “We can’t afford to give up. We must keep talking, keep engaging, and keep pushing for a better Nigeria.”

While recognising that real change takes time, she appealed to the government not to allow reforms to become a source of endless suffering. “Things can’t change overnight, but we can’t afford to let people suffer endlessly. The frustration is real.”

Still, Bankole ended her message with a glimmer of hope, praising the resilience of Nigerians who continue to push forward despite the odds. “Our people are strong and hardworking, but they need support. They need a system that works for them,” she concluded.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: I can go nude in movies if… — Kehinde Bankole