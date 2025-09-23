Metro

We can’t monitor your attempt to have s3x with 100 men — GWR tells Mandy Kiss

Adam Mosadioluwa
Nigerian content creator, Mandy Kiss

Guinness World Records (GWR) has dismissed a proposed attempt by Nigerian content creator, Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, to have sex with 100 men in one day.

The announcement has drawn widespread attention online, with many expressing shock at her decision to ‘sleep with’ 100 men in a single day.

Reacting to the plan, GWR stated: “This is not a record we monitor.”

Tribune Online reports that Mandy Kiss had earlier disclosed her intention to set the record in an Instagram post on Monday, where she shared a flier bearing the GWR logo. 

The post revealed that the attempt is scheduled to begin on October 30.

According to the flier sighted by Tribune Online, the target is to engage with “100 men” within 24 hours. The event is expected to take place in Ikorodu, Lagos, although the exact venue was not disclosed.

“100 men for 24 hours. I can and I will,” Mandy wrote in the caption.

