Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has said the House would not be threatened over rejection of 17 commissioners-nominees sent for confirmation by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaker Obasa disclosed this during plenary on Monday while reacting to media articles and planned protests and calls received regarding the rejection of some governor’s Commissioners and Special Adviser nominees by the House.

“Whenever the House says no to a Governor’s request, it is interpreted as the House is fighting the Governor.

“If anybody wishes to know the reason for the decision, they should approach the House. We will not be forced to spill our observations, and we reserve the right to expose the report of the screening.

“We are not going to be threatened by the civil society organisations who wish to protest, it is their right. He who lives in a glasshouse does not throw stones.

“We will continue to work together and there is no reason to fight. But we have constitutional rights to say yes or no to the nominees of the Governor,” Obasa said.

