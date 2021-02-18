We can decentralize policing within 10 days ― Ekweremadu

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Thursday, affirmed that Nigeria can achieve the decentralization of policing within 10 days with the right political will and bipartisan approach.

He stated this in Abuja during the inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Committee on Electoral Reforms and Constitution Amendment.

According to him, the security of lives and property has practically collapsed due to the absence of state police.

The Enugu State senator: “I am equally sponsoring a Bill for the creation of State Police in the current Senate. Unfortunately, we do not appear ready yet or see the sense of urgency to stem the tide of insecurity or rebuild our economy through the decentralisation or devolution of power. With the right political will, the amendments to the Constitution to achieve decentralised police and secure lives and property can be achieved 10 days.

“I further call on our party faithful, the media, Civil Society, and well-meaning Nigerians, to put narrow political, partisan, ethnic, religious, and sectional interest aside, and seize the opportunity of the ongoing constitution amendment exercise to immediately pull our nation back from the brinks. So long as we run a dysfunctional centralised policing, for that long will our insecurity-induced pains and losses continue to rise.”

In his address, the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, urged the leadership of National Assembly to represent their constituencies.

“Look beyond political parties lines. Do the right thing so that there will be peace in the country. If the laws are obeyed we will not have frictions,” he urged them.

