The presidential election has been conducted successfully and the winner has been declared. We Nigerians should be happy with the winner whether he was our preferred candidate or not, while submitting to the will of the Almighty in the outcome of the election.

To build the nation, we need peace, unity and patience in cooperating with our leaders. We should pray for them to fulfill their promises.

Also, a good leader should have good advisers because no matter how honest a leader is, he can be influenced by his advisers.

My request here to all the winning candidates is that they should choose good advisers. If they choose the wrong ones, they will be negatively affected.

In addition, I want to advise our youths that being violent or using abusive words will not change the outcome of the election. We should be obedient and wish our leaders well in order to have great nation. If we choose violence we will ruin our nation with our own hands.

We are a nation that is built by our past heroes like Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Nnamdi Azikiwe and their kind. We can build on their foundation to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams. May our leaders serve us well.

Abubakar Muhammad Usman, Gombe State

