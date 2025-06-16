We believe Iranians are fed up — Israeli President

Israel’s President, Isaac Herzog has said the Iranian people are “fed up” with decades of oppression and now have a real chance to rise and change their regime.

Herzog said, “We all believe they’re fed up, and it is their chance to rise and change the regime.”

He added that recent Israeli strikes—targeting Iran’s nuclear sites and key military leaders—could shift the country’s internal dynamics.

However, Herzog stressed that regime change is not Israel’s main goal.

“Our objective is to remove the Iranian nuclear program,” he said.

Over the weekend, a senior US official told CNN that Israel had a chance to kill Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

But former US President Donald Trump reportedly opposed the move and communicated that to Israeli officials.

Asked about the alleged plan, Herzog said, “I’m the head of state. I’m not the head of the executive branch, and I leave it as such to those who have taken or will take all the decisions in this war.”

Still, he accused Khamenei of spreading a global “terror infrastructure.”

According to Herzog, that network extends from the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon to terror cells in Latin America.

(CNN)