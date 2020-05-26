We believe in hydroxychloroquine despite suspension by WHO, says NAFDAC DG

Professor Mojisola Adeyeye the Director-General (DG) of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has said the organisation “believes in hydroxychloroquine”, adding that NAFDAC will continue clinical trials for hydroxychloroquine in Nigeria.

The NAFDAC DG made the remark while speaking on a televised programme by TVC on Tuesday.

During the programme, Professor Adeyeye said, “There is data to prove that hydroxychloroquine worked for many covid-19 patients. Therefore, we would continue our own clinical trials in Nigeria.

“Hydroxychloroquine has been proved to work at a mild stage. So the potency depends on the severity of the disease in the patient’s body.”

On Monday, the World Health Organisation (WHO), however, discontinued clinical trials for hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

The NAFDAC DG added that: “If medical doctors, research scientists, pharmacists, herbal experts work together, we should conclude the clinical trial in three to four months. The narrative might change afterwards but for now, we believe in hydroxychloroquine.”

Hydroxychloroquine is viewed as a possible treatment for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Hydroxychloroquine gained further popularity when US President Donald Trump recently said he was taking the drug to keep COVID-19 at bay.

Speaking on why the virus has spread as much as it has in Europe and the US, Professor Adeyeye said, “It could be our weather or the vaccine we were given as kids but science would prove itself and we are working on gathering that data.”

