We are working to make Kogi best education state in Nigeria ― Kogi Education Commissioner

Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Wemi Jones has been honoured with Nigeria Post Newspapers’ “Best Education Commissioner’s” Award.

Presenting the award to the Commissioner in Lokoja, the Publishers of Nigerian Post Newspaper, Mr Abu Micheal, eulogised the commissioner for his efforts at changing the face of education in the state.

Mr Abu said that the Commissioner has distinguished himself among his colleagues as a silent and great achiever, whose track of indelible achievements has made the state proud.

The publisher pointed out that the commissioner was instrumental in the take-off of CUSTECH university, in Osara; the 100% accreditation of courses in all the State tertiary institutions, as well as the improved performances of Kogi Students in WAEC and NECO examinations.

He said the Commissioner has also brought a developmental policy performance in public schools.

”We are delighted and left with no option but to present this award to you in view of your meritorious services in the educational sector of the state.”

Responding, the Commissioner appreciated the organisation for considering him worthy of the award, saying it was a call for more dedication and hard work.

The Commissioner dedicated the award to His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, for giving him the privilege to serve his people in the state, and for making the education sector his topmost priority.

Hon. Wemi stressed that the recorded achievements in the education sector would not have been possible without the full support of the Governor, as well as the commitment and dedication of the staff and management of the ministry.

He emphasised that the Governor has made education his number one focus thereby increasing the annual budgetary allocation to 30% beyond the 26% UNESCO benchmark for education, hence the tremendous achievements being recorded in the sector.

He added that all the tertiary institutions in the state have had all their programmes accredited by their various regulatory bodies, under the able leadership of Gov. Yahaya Bello.

He assured that many greater achievements would be recorded in the state education sector, saying the Governor was determined and committed to making Kogi the best in education in the Northern States.

