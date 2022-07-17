We are working in partnership with Anambra govt towards tackling education challenges ― NAPPS

National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) Anambra chapter says they are working with the present administration of governor Chukwuma Soludo, through the Commissioner of education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, in addressing age-long challenges confronting its members.

Chairman of NAPPS Anambra State, Mrs Amaka Ezedebego, while clearing some misinformation in a statement in Awka, on Sunday, said the Anambra chapter of the association has chosen from inception to work closely with the education commissioner, regulatory agencies and government to ensure the rebirth of functional Education and improved standards for Anambra children.

“It is, therefore, pertinent that I make clear, that the headline in some National Newspapers publication of June 27, 2022, following the Education convention event with the caption: “We are tired of multiple taxations, illegal levies, NAPPS cry out to Soludo”, was indeed the fate of the association and her members under previous administrations of the state.

“The news piece, quoted largely my speech at our maiden education convention put together by the Anambra State chapter, with the Theme; Applying Best Practices In Achieving Educational Goals, held at Alexander David’s Hall, Awka, and the issues which I addressed in my speech are issues we had with previous administrations.

“It is on record that the challenges of multiple taxations under the previous administration resulted in three days warning strike between 16th and 18th of March 2020 by Private schools. To this extent, the entirety of the issues addressed in my address during the convention, tells the story of our challenges over the years.

“There is already a lot of progress on the issue of multiple taxations with this present administration. As a group, we have met once with the education Commissioner, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, and would continue to meet and work closely with her to ensure that not only taxation but the issues of proper regulation of educational services and appropriate support from the government is achieved for the overall betterment of the quality of education in our dear state.

“We at NAPPS, salute the current consolidation and transformation into digital taxation in the state, as this is in line with our age-long position on the issue. We are also thankful to the commissioner, regulatory agencies and indeed the entire present administration for showing us, and indeed the public a new face of governance.

“I will not fail to call on all private School owners, and in extension, all those providing educational services in both private and public sectors, and at all levels; to be supremely aware of the position of trust that they hold, and provide the best and highest quality of education for our children. Anambra will be great, and for us at NAPPS, the work begins in the classroom.”

