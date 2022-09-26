We are under siege, Ibadan-based media outfit cries out

Management and staff of an Ibadan-based media outfit, Impact Business Radio/Impact Africa Television, on Monday, rendered a Save Our Soul (SOS) over a siege of its premises by unidentified persons.

A visit to the premises of the media outfit showed a huge container painted green blocking the emergency exit gate which was also padlocked from the outside.

According to Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Impact Group, Mr Owolabi Oladejo, the barricading of the exit gate was another phase of the siege on its premises that dates back to May.

He said the siege began on February 13, when some people erected a wall to seal off its exit gate followed by another blockade at its emergency exit gate on July 17 until the latest using a container on September 24.

Oladejo said when the management of the station consulted the leadership of the Kolapo Ishola Government Reserved Area residents association, it was informed that the action may be in the interest of the security of the community.

Speaking, Oladejo said it was dismayed at the reason for the blockade, noting that no security breach had occurred on its premises in the past premises.

He added that the premises are being covered by Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) apart from being watched by security personnel.

Addressing journalists, Oladejo said the building plan and emergency gate were duly approved by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Town Planning and the Federal Fire Service.

Asked what had been done so far to address the issue, Oladejo said it had reported the matter to security agencies, including the Department of State (DSS).

This is as he said he boasted that he and the media outfit had a relationship with the residents association of the area, wondering who was behind the siege on its premises.

Oladejo said: “As political activities begin to fill blast this week, we wonder who and who are after the station. What is our offence to warrant this recklessness that will put the lives of our staff and guests in danger?

“For how long shall this impunity be allowed to stand? We hereby plead with the government of His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde to call the residents association to order and ensure the siege on Impact House is lifted.

“Who is after Impact Business Radio or is it Impact African Television?

“Certainly, this audacity of impunity must not and should not be allowed or continued no matter how highly placed those behind it are.

“This is our S.O.S to the good people of Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria and the whole world.”





