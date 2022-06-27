We are tired of multiple taxations, illegal levies, NAPPS cry out to Soludo

Anambra State Chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), has called on the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, to urgently intervene and bail private schools in the state from the challenges of multiple taxations, illegal levies and disparities in payment.

The association also called on regulatory agencies of the state government to be more effective to enhance the quality of education.

The State Chairperson of the Association, Mrs Amaka Ezedebego made the call during the Association’s 2022 Maiden Education Convention, with the Theme; Applying Best Practices In Achieving Educational Goals, held at Alexander David’s Hall, Awka, over the weekend.

She said, “The challenges facing private schools in Anambra State, are overwhelming. The major challenge is the lack of effectiveness of regulatory bodies that should regulate our activities and provide support for private schools in terms of accreditation and protection from several levies and taxes from the concerned agencies.

“They see us as milk. We pay multiple taxation and illegal levies. We are tired of paying multiple taxes, and illegal levies to Anambra govt agencies.

“We are using this medium to call on the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, to look into our tears and save us,” she appealed.

Speaking on the aim of the Convention, Mrs Ezedebego said the programme was to bring together relevant stakeholders in Anambra State to brainstorm on how to achieve educational standards.

During her brief speech, the keynote speaker, Prof. Nkechi Ikediugwu, the Dean, Faculty of Education, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, blamed the Monday sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the activities of gunmen as major challenges the education sector is currently facing in the South East, particularly, in Anambra State.

Represented by Prof. Vivian Nwogbo, Prof. Ikediugwu, who spoke on the topic: “Applying Best Practices In Achieving Educational Goals In Anambra- State”, noted that the activities of IPOB and the gunmen do not only have negative implications for achieving the educational goals in the state but also contribute to the danger of creating a lost generation of Children.

The event also has in attendance; the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, NAPPS National President, Chief Yomi Otibola, Chairman of NAPPS Board of Trustees, Dr Mijinyawa I. Said and Chief Chuks Ezedebego, among others.