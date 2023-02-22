From Isaac Shobayo, Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has emphatically declared that it will be on the ballot in the 2023 general election, saying it has no case in court that could prevent it from taking part in the election.

Addressing journalists in Jos, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. John Akans, stated that the insinuation that the PDP in the state will not feature in the elections was part of the mischievous antics of the All Progressive Congress in the state, which is on a mission to create and paint an imaginary picture before the good people of Plateau in order to score a cheap political goal.

He mentioned that the fabricated insinuation was a figment of their illicit imagination, and out of the shadows, the ruling party is already jittery and afraid of defeat come Saturday, February 25th and March 11th.

“But we are glad that their plan is dead on arrival.” It is common knowledge that peddling unsubstantiated lies about the PDP in the state has become part of the professional calling of the ruling party in the state. For the umpteenth time, the confused and devastated leadership of the APC has come out to say that our great party will not be on the ballot of the 2023 General Elections.

“The law is very clear. Section 42(3) of the Electoral Act makes it mandatory for all parties featuring candidates at the election to within 20 days verify whether or not their party logo is on the ballot. This position is well taken care of by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party and has since been a settled issue.

“As it stands today, we have no pending cases in court regarding the 2023 general elections.” Section 84(5) of the amended Electoral Act 2023, which the party applied in generating its 3 man ad hoc delegates for the emergence of all its candidates, is not related to Musa Agah’s case whatsoever. Musa Agah’s primary election was held under the old Electoral Act, where statutory delegates and three man-appointed ad hoc delegates jointly participated in the emergence of the candidate (Musa Agah) then.

“The party appealed against the judgment of Kunda in PDP vs. PLASIEC, which is still pending at the court and for which no date has been fixed. PLASIEC has not filed its brief of arguments as we speak.

The appeal in that case is not related to the present elections. “The issues concerning the case are in respect of the exclusion of PDP from participating in the local government council election of 2021 and no other issue.”

“So where do all the lies emanate from if not from enemies of the party within and the APC, which has sponsored so much calumny against the PDP and dreaded its sight at any poll?” “The party has long defeated the Lalong-sponsored case of Augustine Timkuk against PDP and Ors both at the Lower and Appeal Courts, where an attempt at truncating the PDP Plateau State Chapter’s chances of participating in the 2023 general elections was vigorously pursued,”

The State Publicity Secretary narrated that the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 and the Electoral Act 2023 are clear on when to bring an action in a pre-election matter and who has a right to maintain an action regarding an election.

He challenged any authority or person to come up with the list of pending cases, the suit number, and which of the courts handled them.





Akans therefore called on all members of the PDP in the state to ignore the unfounded and unsubstantiated lies making the rounds in the social media.