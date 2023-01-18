We are sending Ortom to senate to halt invasion — Kinsmen

Some of the kinsmen of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom in the Guma local government area, particularly, women have given reasons they are supporting him to go to the senate after his exit on May 29, 2023.

The people spoke through the woman leader of the PDP in the council area, Mrs Ruth Kpengwa when the governorship candidate campaign train stormed Gbajimba, the headquarters of the local government on Wednesday.

Mrs Kpengwa said that Ortom has done well in protecting the lives and property of the people of the state through the anti-open grazing law enacted by his administration.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mrs Kpengwa who spoke in the Tiv language said that the governor needs to proceed to the senate to help in halting Fulani herders from further invasion of the state through legislation.





“Let me reveal today the reason we are sending Ortom to the senate, we are sending him so that he can go there to move a motion to stop herdsmen from invading the state,” the woman leader said.

In his speech, Senator Oker Jev who is representing the Benue North West senatorial district said that he opted out of the race because his axis, ‘Jemgbagh’ has had a full taste of the position.

Senator Jev said that Ortom is competent and duly qualified to be in the red chamber.

Governor Ortom who appreciated his kinsmen for their support also promised not to let them down.

The governor had earlier inaugurated a rural road and remodelled the general hospital situated in the council headquarter.