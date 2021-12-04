We are ready to walk for peace with Gov Sanwo-Olu, say Professional Youths

A professional youths group, Professional Youths For Good Governance ( PYGG) has endorsed the ‘Walk For Peace’ initiative of the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as part of the way to heal the wound in the state.

The youths’ group, in a statement issued on Friday and co-signed by the National President, Ajagbe Adeyemi Teslim and Secretary, Sunday Abayomi, acknowledged the fatherly role the governor had been playing so far since the EndSARS protest and its aftermath, saying that his fatherly role and democratic dispositions to the protest should not be taken for granted by the few.

PYGG said that the stage of grandstanding by the few youths in the state and their uncouth comments on the white paper from the government was a total aberration to the principle of ‘Omoluabi’.

The youths said the walk for peace is not only for healing but also a walk to express appreciation to the governor on so many youth-oriented programmes and empowerment his administration had embarked on since 2019.

” We are fully ready to walk for peace with our youth-oriented and focused Governor. We want to use this to appreciate your progressive and giant stride in sectors of the economy of the state and projects that focus on youths development.

” Professional Youths For Good Governance comprises youths who have done so well in all areas of sphere and endeavours with our membership in engineering, banking, public relations, manufacturing, medicine, academics and entertainment. We resolved in our monthly meeting that we are with Governor Sanwo-Olu on this noble and humble initiative for the progress of Lagos, Lagos Youths and the elders,” said PYGG.

The youths group assured the governor of mobilising their members across the 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Area (LCDAs) on the day of the Walk For Peace and at the same time seek other youths bodies to do the same for the progress of good governance in the state.

