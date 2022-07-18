We are ready to dare bandits, kidnappers, in Bauchi ― Gov

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has declared that his administration is ready to dare bandits and kidnappers who want to make the state their abode for criminal operations.

The Governor further declared that “we are going to take stringent measures, some of those measures that are outside of the security rules engagement, we are going to use vigilante and community relations.”

Bala Mohammed made this statement in Boto village when he paid a sympathy visit to the family of former Governor of the state, Ahmed Adamu Muazu whose family members were recently kidnapped while a 25-year-old man was killed in the process.

The Governor said: “It is a very, very serious issue, this is an infringement on all of us in terms of our privileges in the state because this is the house of a former Governor and those people who came, the hooligans and the charlatans, they came to insult us.”

“It is a big affront and we want to take it as such, we will not sleep until we get them, we will not sleep until we protect our leaders because we have been exposed to the vagaries of expectations whereby we are not ready to tolerate,” he added.

He further said: “As you can see, this is a pure village settlement, it is not his fault that his relations are here and certainly we have to protect everyone and we know that they have informants here and there but our security agencies are working very hard to make sure they protected us and apprehend them.”

The Governor however said that “We must get information from you, from the District Heads, from the Village Heads and from the LGA leaders so that we will be able to put heads together.”

While appealing to residents to be security conscious, he said, “Please, don’t sleep, because nobody will do that for you, you have to protect yourselves, you have to stand up and protect yourselves, they cannot overcome us but we have to overcome them.”

Bala Mohammed assured: “We are going to make sure that we arrange some very good arrangements in a manner that will complement what the structured security agencies are doing in terms of the vigilante and so on. I have already directed the Chairman of this LGA and other people involved and we are going to do it in a community manner so that we will protect ourselves”.

According to the Governor, “we know their routes, they are coming from Plateau State through Kurgwi to Kardam and Lere and so on. In sha Allah, since we know their routes and with technology, we are going to get them. I believe we will get them.

“Be rest assured that the government Commiserates with you and your family and we are not going to the office to rest on our oars until we are able to get to these hoodlums, we are going to be very daring against them.”

Also speaking, Bauchi State Police Commissioner, Umar Sanda assured that his officers and men are on top of the situation and very soon will make a breakthrough in apprehending the criminals having got a reliable clue about them.

Umar Sanda promised to continue to do his possible best to effectively police the entire state and keep the residents safe and protected calling however for cooperation through volunteering useful information about suspicious characters within the communities.





