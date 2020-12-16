We are ready to comply with FG’s directive on NIN/SIM card update ― Airtel

One of the frontline telecommunications service providers in the country, Airtel Nigeria, has said it is more than ready to carry out the Federal Government’s new directive on SIM Card update.

As a follow up to its earlier directive on the suspension of new SIM registration by network operators, the Federal government had, recently, directed that all SIM cards, not synchronised with valid National Identity Number (NIN), by December 30, 2020, be deactivated.

Speaking at a media briefing, today, Wednesday, to kick-start this year’s edition of the company’s annual ‘Five Days of Love’ celebration, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Mr Segun Ogunsanya, explained that since the directive on the SIM card update was issued, the company had been putting everything in place to ensure that only subscribers, with NIN, would continue to enjoy the network’s services, at the expiration of the deadline given by the Federal Government.

The Airtel Nigeria boss also stated that though the company would be holding its usual Christmas feeding programme, designed to identify with the less privileged, as well as support the downtrodden in its operating environments, the advent of the COVID 19 pandemic, this year, had made it shift its focus to victims of insurgencies, the internally displaced persons, spread across the nooks and crannies of the country.

According to him, the company would be celebrating with those in the IDPs camps in Edo, Benue, Borno and some other, as a way of identifying with the plight of those people.

“Last year we went to public places. The year before we went to public places, garages and bus stops, but this year we are very focused on those who are in a constrained environment. Those who do not have the opportunity of interacting with family members, those not in their natural environments, that is those who are not in their houses or villages. We just want them to have something to be happy about this year,” he added.

Ogunsanya also expressed delight that the various initiatives of the company, aimed at giving back to the society, had continued to make some impact among the people, adding that the annual Airtel Touching Lives, another of its CSR initiatives, which could not hold this year due to the advent of COVID 19, had been slated for the first quarter of 2021.

