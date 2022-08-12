We are producing graduates to reduce nation’s unemployment rate ― Ajayi Poly founder

The founder of Ajayi Polytechnic, Ikere-Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere local government area, Dr Busayo Ajayi has said the institution was established to produce graduates who will provide solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation and reduce the unemployment rate.

Ajayi who spoke during the fifth matriculation ceremony of the polytechnic for National Diploma and Higher National Diploma noted that apart from the certificate that will be offered to students at the end of their programmes, they would also be exposed to relevant vocational skills to help them provide solutions to problems and earn a living without searching for jobs.

He explained that the over twenty-one million unemployed youths in the country should serve as a concern to all stakeholders, adding that the polytechnic was designed to change the narratives by giving hope to the less privileged in society through the provision of affordable education.

According to him, “Our efforts as education providers will be a failure if our graduates end up increasing the number of unemployed youths. Our intervention in providing education is to reduce the number of unemployed by equipping our graduates with the required skills that will put them in positions to create jobs.

“We want to produce solution providers and not people that will add to the problem of the nation, we want to produce job creators and not job seekers. Our goal is to ensure that all our students acquire at least one skill that can put them in the position to set up sustainable businesses after their education.

“As the world changes, so do the skills students need to build their careers and to build a better society. For students to acquire these evolving skills, we believe education must help students develop an entrepreneurial mindset.”

While advising the close to 300 matriculants to be committed to their studies and embrace the various vocational skills provided, the founder reiterated the determination of the management to continue to support and offer scholarships to poor students in order to not put them at the disadvantage.

“We will continue to provide our students with entrepreneurial training that will put them in the position to create a successful business after education. We have recorded huge success stores so far and we are motivated to do more.

“I want to reiterate that our plan to change the narrative is genuine and with sincerity of purpose. We believe in equal opportunity, and we do not want any student to be at disadvantage because of their background, that is why we are making scholarships available for students. I am proud to say that we are the most affordable privately owned institution in Nigeria,” Ajayi said.

