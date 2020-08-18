We are prepared for Ondo governorship election ― INEC

Ahead the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) on Tuesday said the commission is poised to conduct free, fair and credible governorship election in the state.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Rufus Akeju, who gave this assurance during the opening ceremony of three-day advocacy and the voter education training for some youths in the state.

Akeju expressed optimism that the election to be conducted by the commission would be conclusive, saying the commission had put in place every arrangement to ensure the success of the election.

The INEC boss called and appealed to the youths in the state to eschew violence and thuggery before, during and after the poll, saying do not be allowed to be used as an agent if destruction by politicians.

He said the commission remains focused on the election with renewed vigour on voter education, declaring that the election would be conducted in line with international best practices.

He said, “I want to assure you that the INEC is more than ever before, committed to the conduct of a free, fair, credible, conclusive and acceptable election in Ondo State, come Saturday, October 10, 2020, in line with international best practices.

“Furthermore, the commission is working very hard towards eradicating the ‘do or die’ attitude, vote-buying menace as well as the high level of apathy associated with the electoral process.”

In his opening remarks, the Executive Director of the Pace-setter for Development of Rural Communities Initiative, Mr Obatola Jonathan said the programme was organized to train the selected youths who will later go to their local governments and wards to train other youths on the need to participate in a peaceful election.

The programme was organised by the National Democratic Institute in collaboration with the Pace-setter for Development of Rural Communities Initiative.

