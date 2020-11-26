‘We are overwhelmed with VVF cases in Oyo, educated women not exempted’

A health expert, Professor Dosu Ojendegbe says that contrary to the thinking of many people, cases of vesico virginal fistula (VVF), a devastating injury, is common in Oyo state, despite the state’s high level of education and the number of health facilities across the state.

Ojendegbe, a consultant obstetrics and gynaecologist, spoke at the flag off of the Oyo State free fistula repair campaign with support from Fistula Foundation of Nigeria, United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) and Global Affairs Canada.

The free Fistula repair was to benefit a 65-year-old woman that had lived with fistula for over 20 years as well as another 119 women, cutting across different age groups and social-economic class during the five-day exercise.

Professor Ojendegbe, leading 10 other doctors to carry out the repairs said educated women also have fistula although most of VVF cases are from prolonged obstructed labour and in places where access to quality maternity service is poor.

He declared that factors that contribute to the VVF include illiteracy, early marriage, poverty, deliveries at home with the assistance of quacks or traditional birth attendants, and non-utilisation of formal maternity services.

Although the free fistula repair was planned for 50 women, the exercise he said had registered 135 women as on Wednesday, adding, “now, we are overwhelmed.”

Executive Secretary, Oyo State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Muideen Olatunji stated that the free fistula repair campaign was in line with the state’s government objective of improving the health of women and survival of children in the state.

He assured that although over 100 people had registered for the free fistula repair campaign, the programme might be extended to ensure more women leaking urine or faeces can be repaired.

Secretary to Oyo state government’s Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, flagging off the exercise stated Oyo government commitment to improving the health status of women and children in a continuation of its free qualitative healthcare delivery.

According to her, the free VVF repair would contribute immensely to the economic development of women and families in the state.

