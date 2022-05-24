We are out to rescue Ekiti from bad governance, says ADC candidate

Dr Wole Oluyede, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the June 18 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, has said the party is resolute to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and rescuing Ekiti from poverty.

The candidate maintained that the party’s manifesto was ingeniously crafted in such a way that would disentangle the populace from poverty caused by unemployment, economic deprivation, lack of infrastructure and bad governance.

The accomplished medical practitioners appealed to the voters to resist the attempt by desperate politicians to buy their conscience through vote-buying, saying that the tactic would fail them in the coming election.





Oluyede spoke on Monday during a rally in Ado Ekiti that was attended by a huge crowd of party supporters and admirers across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The rally, which started in the Ajilosun area of the Ado Ekiti metropolis by ADC supporters affected vehicular and commercial activities in the state capital for several hours.

Motorists traveling through that axis had to take alternative roads to escape the traffic logjam that was caused by supporters of the party and a long convoy that attended the procession that marched through Ijigbo-Okeyinmi and terminated at Basiri, along Iyin road.

Addressing the ADC supporters, Oluyede, said the party was resolute to dismantle the alleged castle of poverty, unemployment, exclusion and insecurity brought by other parties to Ekiti.

Oluyede said, “They said they are bringing thuggery, but God has arrested them for us. They even threatened that we shouldn’t organise this rally, but they failed. Nobody’s blood will be shed in this election by the grace of God.

“Don’t fall for their money, God won’t allow you to eat the food of your enemies. This time, God has reclaimed Ekiti for us. We are not in any way rattled by their threats, because you are behind me.

” Let us go home and campaign house- to -house. Tell the people that the party that will bring joy, peace and love has come. The time for economic prosperity and abundance is coming. Let us be serious with our campaigns because rescuing Ekiti from these people is possible.”

Oluyede added that “With the large turnout of our loyalists today, we are making a statement that Ekiti is fixable. The people have laboured and toiled under the present democracy with only poverty, a dearth of social amenities and the attendant impoverishment to show for it.

“The ADC has come as the ready liberator to move our people away from their present Egypt to the Promised Land and restore needed hope for better days to come.

“My deputy, Dr Hidiat Popoola and I shall breast the tape to victory, come June 18, 2022, and Ekiti shall know peace again through quality representation and resourceful governance, which are kernels of human self-worth and dignity.”

