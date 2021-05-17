We are not yet aware of Baba Ijesha’s bail ― Police

The police in Lagos State has insisted that they are unaware of the reported bail granted to embattled Nollywood star, Olanrewaju James Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha.

The legal team of the ace comedian had on Monday evening announced that Baba Ijesha had been granted bail on health condition.

The team, however, noted that they were yet to perfect his bail with the police at the State Criminal Investigations Department, Panti, Yaba as of Monday evening.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, while speaking with Tribune Online said: “Well I am not aware of the bail.”

When promoted further to speak on the reported release of the suspect, Adejobi said: “I am not aware, it is not in my knowledge.”